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SAO PAULO, Sept 30 — Brazilian digital lender ​Nubank said on Wednesday it is not pursuing a transaction ‌with Monzo, after media reports had said ⁠Nubank was in ​early-stage talks ⁠to acquire the British digital ‌bank.

• In a ‌securities filing, Nubank said it ⁠regularly evaluates ⁠opportunities that could support growth and long-term goals, including investments and acquisitions

• Nubank, which is listed as Nu Holdings, said its ‌capital allocation framework is ​unchanged

• Nubank said it is focused on its strategic priorities: "deepening its position in Brazil, scaling its businesses in Mexico and Colombia, and building its presence in ​the United States and around ‌the world ‌through ⁠Nu Global"

• Shares in Nu Holdings were up nearly 7% in trading in New York, after falling ‌earlier this week ​on the media ‌reports

(Reporting by Andre ⁠Romani ​in Sao Paulo, Editing by Iñigo ​Alexander)