Grand Blanc Michigan Stake of Church of Jesus Christ to rebuild after devastating fire, shooting

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Grand Blanc Michigan Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints says it will break ground on a new meetinghouse later this month.

The meetinghouse at 4285 McCandlish Road in Grand Blanc Township, Michigan, was destroyed in an attack and arson that killed four church members last year. The FBI believes the attack was a hate crime.

The church will break ground on a new building on the anniversary of the attack. Because the site is an active construction zone, in-person attendance is limited, but the ceremony will be broadcast live on YouTube for the community and congregation on Monday, Sept. 28, at 5:30 p.m. Central Daylight Time.