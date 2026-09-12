First Presbyterian Church of Salt Lake City teaches about legacy amid ongoing growth

SALT LAKE CITY — Nestled in the trees on C Street and South Temple, the First Presbyterian Church of Salt Lake City stands as a testimony to its Scottish heritage even as the number of attendees continues to grow.

The Presbyterian Church in Salt Lake City dates back to 1871, when Reverend Josiah Welch organized the city's first Presbyterian congregation. Within four years, they raised enough money to build a church on the corner of 2nd East and 2nd South, with space for 500 parishioners.

The congregation continued to grow for the next 25 years, eventually becoming too big for the original location. By the early 1900s, the church members needed a new place to worship.

A new church

Senior Pastor Jamie White, the first female senior pastor of the First Presbyterian Church, said the church leadership signed an agreement with the building's architect in 1902, allowing construction to begin. That same year, a plaque honoring the agreement was carved, stating the building was erected in 1902.

Construction continued into the following year. The cornerstone of the building was laid on June 4, 1903. White said the original 1902 plaque was added to honor the year the building first began construction.

The building, like many of the other churches built in that era, was built using loans from members of the community. On April 16, 1905, members of the church walked from their old church building into the new red sandstone building after it was ready for worship services.

A year later, the sanctuary within was fully complete and the loan papers were fully paid off and burned, according to Pastoral Associate Jared McClure with the First Presbyterian Church. It was formally dedicated on May 12, 1906.

Located a block from the Cathedral of the Madeleine, which was completed three years after the First Presbyterian Church, the church has stood for more than 120 years. McClure said the red sandstone for the First Presbyterian Church was cut from Red Butte Canyon.

"The color is great," McClure said. "Definitely a very Utah color."

The new building is much larger than the original, allowing 750 parishioners to worship together. The First Presbyterian Church typically holds a single service on Sunday, but expands to multiple services during holidays such as Easter, Christmas or the Kirkin' o' th' Tartan.

The First Presbyterian Church in Salt Lake City was built out of red sandstone and inscribed with a cross made of Celtic knots to honor its Scottish heritage. Shadows fall across the inscriptions on Wednesday morning. (Photo: Laura Seitz, Deseret News)

Scottish influences

According to McClure, the Presbyterian tradition comes from the Protestant movement in Scotland and remains tied to its Scottish heritage.

The building's exterior was inscribed with a Celtic knot in the form of a cross. The staircases to the upper balcony housed multiple banners honoring the different creeds and confessions of the Presbyterian Church.

The Kirkin' o' th' Tartan is one such Scottish tradition that many Scottish-Americans still follow. Every year on Reformation Sunday, the fourth Sunday of October, Scottish individuals and families bring in their family's tartan, a symbol of a Scottish family's clan, to be blessed.

Both services on Reformation Sunday are packed, with McClure estimating a total of 1,500 people gathering to worship and celebrate their heritage.

"It's probably the biggest, most robust service that we have throughout the year," he said.

This year, the First Presbyterian Church will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Scottish Festival from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on October 24, the day before the Kirkin' o' th' Tartan service.

Renovations

The building has undergone several renovations and repairs over the course of its life. For example, less than a year after the church was dedicated, a windstorm shattered one of the stained glass windows, which was quickly repaired.

The interior of the sanctuary of the First Presbyterian Church was illuminated by sunlight coming through the stained glass windows on Wednesday, September 9, 2026. (Photo: Laura Seitz, Deseret News)

One of the most recent renovation projects the First Presbyterian Church undertook was to treat the sandstone exterior of the building and repair the decorative steeples over the roof.

Within the chapel, the large pipe organ set behind the choir seats in the sanctuary has also been under renovation. A facade of the original organ was put into its place while the original was being repaired. McClure estimates it will cost around $5 million to reinforce the building under the organ so they can reinstall it.

Jim Sweeney, the facilities and systems manager for the First Presbyterian Church, said there were also a number of smaller projects that members have "lived with" that he was in charge of tackling.

"There are a number of other projects that we're embarking on to try and just maintain ... you know, be good stewards of the building," Sweeney said. "In a building that old, you can just imagine there are things that are just, you know, one day are just going to fall off."

Growth and the future

Sweeney, who began attending the First Presbyterian Church in 2023, said he and his wife knew "almost instantly" that they were going to attend there. Three years later, he had become the building's facilities and systems manager.

"It was that inviting, that warmth and open to all, you know, and that was really important to us," Sweeney said.

White said that First Presbyterian Church is in a "wild season of growth right now and it's kind of fun to be along for the ride."

The interior of the nave of the First Presbyterian Church was lit by sunlight on Wednesday. (Photo: Laura Seitz, Deseret News)

McClure agreed, pointing out that anyone could attend the services and participate without officially joining their church. He said the church was a place for people to learn and deepen their faith.

"It's just a fantastic time to be a part of the ministry at First Presbyterian Church, McClure said. " It feels like something's happening. Things are just developing and becoming newer. Legacy and history all wrapped up with kind of ... continuing that pioneer spirit of seeing what's next."