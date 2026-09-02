1M reserved tickets for Salt Lake Temple open house

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced that the first million reservations for the Salt Lake Temple open house were claimed within 24 hours of being made available.

The church announced the theme of the temple celebration, "Rejoice in Christ," on Tuesday at a media event shortly before reservations became available on TempleSquare.org and the Temple Square app.

"The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is a global church with a universal message of Jesus Christ in which we rejoice. We're so grateful that we're here in a community where we're welcome. We invite you to come and see and love Jesus Christ and the people who come here," President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, said.

More reservations will be available, but the church has not yet said when to look for them.

The Salt Lake Temple Celebration will run from April 5, 2027, through Oct. 1, 2027, and will include many exhibits and experiences within and around Temple Square in addition to the open house tours.

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