1M reserved tickets for Salt Lake Temple open house

By Emily Ashcraft, KSL | Posted - Sept. 2, 2026 at 10:04 a.m.

 
The Salt Lake Temple is nearly ready to reopen after renovation and after the celebration theme was announced at a press event on Tuesday.

The Salt Lake Temple is nearly ready to reopen after renovation and after the celebration theme was announced at a press event on Tuesday. (Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)

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SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced that the first million reservations for the Salt Lake Temple open house were claimed within 24 hours of being made available.

The church announced the theme of the temple celebration, "Rejoice in Christ," on Tuesday at a media event shortly before reservations became available on TempleSquare.org and the Temple Square app.

"The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is a global church with a universal message of Jesus Christ in which we rejoice. We're so grateful that we're here in a community where we're welcome. We invite you to come and see and love Jesus Christ and the people who come here," President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, said.

More reservations will be available, but the church has not yet said when to look for them.

The Salt Lake Temple Celebration will run from April 5, 2027, through Oct. 1, 2027, and will include many exhibits and experiences within and around Temple Square in addition to the open house tours.

This story will be updated. To be notified about updates, please click Follow This Story below on the KSL app.

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The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day SaintsSalt Lake Temple CelebrationReligionUtahSalt Lake County
Emily Ashcraft, KSLEmily Ashcraft
Emily Ashcraft is a reporter for KSL. She covers issues in state courts, health and religion. In her spare time, Emily enjoys crafting, cycling and raising chickens.

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