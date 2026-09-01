Church of Jesus Christ invites the world to 'Rejoice in Christ' at Salt Lake Temple open house

SALT LAKE CITY — Reservations for the Salt Lake Temple open house next year are now available.

President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said it will be a "worldwide celebration, because it's a global church ... with a universal message." He said an anticipated 5 million people will tour the temple during the Salt Lake Temple Celebration.

He spoke on Tuesday, marking the ticket release in the new west entrance building to the temple and announced the celebration's theme — "Rejoice in Christ." A children's choir sang "We Love to See the Temple," which President Uchtdorf said was "the most beautiful testimony."

He encouraged others to let Christ help them renew and restore their own foundations, and to let the temple's restoration and efforts to make it earthquake-proof symbolize the restoration Christ brings to their lives.

"We 'Rejoice in Christ' because he helps us find the strength so that when there are storms we will move but stay firm in following the values of the gospel of Jesus Christ as it has been taught," President Uchtdorf said.

The theme, he said, is independent of faith, race, language and background — "in Jesus Christ we unite in this wonderful time of rejoicing in him." He said early saints stopped in Utah even though it was a desert "because they rejoiced in Christ and knew that Jesus Christ is the foundation in our lives."

President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and Gov. Spencer Cox shake hands with members of a children’s choir prior to the announcement of the Salt Lake Temple celebration theme on Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Tuesday. (Photo: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)

The apostle told KSL that people rejoice in something they know, and that the gospel answers questions like where people are going and what was before, giving them reason to rejoice in Christ. He said there is a responsibility to protect the house of the Lord, but "even more of a responsibility" for members to protect their own foundation.

Inviting everyone to come

Reservations are available on TempleSquare.org or the Temple Square smartphone app. Reservations are required for free tours of the Salt Lake Temple, but they will be released in phases, so if a preferred time or day is unavailable, other opportunities will open up.

"We're reaching out to each of you individually; we invite you again to come and see," President Uchtdorf said.

He said the church is preparing to have water available, perhaps labeled "living water" if it is a hot summer, and expects the celebration to be busy. He said he hopes the activities lead visitors to ponder why the church puts so much effort into restoring and preserving the temple.

Many other activities and exhibits in and around Temple Square will not require a reservation, and some offer virtual participation from anywhere in the world.

Tours of the newly restored Salt Lake Temple will run from 8:40 a.m. through 8 p.m. each day except Sunday, when tours will begin instead at noon, from April 5, 2027, through Oct. 1, 2027.

Individuals can reserve up to six tickets; larger groups can submit a reservation request at churchofjesuschrist.org.

Primary President Rosemary K. Chibota encouraged young people, including children, to lead the way in celebrating the new temple. She pointed out the stained glass window in the building capturing Christ, inviting the little ones to come unto him, and said they are not an afterthought.

"We invite families to come and learn together that this is literally the house of God, where they can learn about God's plan of happiness for each of his children," she said. "Every one of us, young and old, are all children of our Heavenly Father. He loves all of us, and he wants us to come home to him."

President Rosemary K. Chibota, Primary general president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks during the announcement of the celebration theme for the Salt Lake Temple at a press event on Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Tuesday. (Photo: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)

She invited children to ask questions and learn about the temple. She said the open house is not just about touring a beautiful building but about coming closer to Christ and feeling God's love.

"Today we invite everyone to come and see, we invite everyone to come and learn, we invite everyone to come and feel God's love for you and also to feel the peace that is found in the temple," she said.

Pioneer heritage

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said he was awed by the building's artistry and beauty, adding it could challenge landmarks anywhere in the world. He said the building has historic interest and has always been a top tourist destination. Next year, tourists will have a chance to go inside.

"We hope that they will have an opportunity to learn about this place, to learn about the history of our state, to learn about a rugged people who came here and transformed this barren wasteland," Cox said, adding that there was nothing in Utah for the early Saints except the ability to practice their religion.

The Salt Lake Temple is nearly ready to reopen after its renovation, and the celebration theme was announced at a press event on Tuesday. (Photo: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)

As President Uchtdorf and his wife were learning about The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Germany, he said the missionaries would hand them cards with a picture of the temple and their names, many of which he kept. He said the Salt Lake Temple at the time was the "center of the church here on earth" — and, from the other side of the world, it made a difference for them.

"I think the temple is a gift for the whole world because those who go there and go out can not only bear witness, but they can really be peacemakers because they have the inner peace and they have the desire to be loving and caring and forgiving for others," President Uchtdorf said.

Matt Grow, church historian, said the temple is "one of the most amazing, iconic buildings in the world" and the project preserved that history, ensuring the vision of early pioneers who wanted the building to stand for hundreds of years.

The Salt Lake Temple closed for renovations, including restoration and seismic strengthening, at the end of 2019. Although the temple has been closed for renovations in the past, there has not been an opportunity for public tours of the historic temple since 1893.

Detailed efforts

Willet Stained Glass Studio created the stained glass for the entrance buildings with a team of others, with each panel requiring about 18,000 pieces of glass spread into three layers. Kathy Jordan, who worked on the project, talked about bringing the colors together and working with the light to bring together "a symphony of color."

"I hope that many, many people will come and be inspired the way I was throughout the entire creation of this window," Jordan said.

A large stained-glass art piece by artist Kathy Jordan is the centerpiece of the west entrance of the Salt Lake Temple on Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Tuesday. (Photo: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)

Relief Society President Camille N. Johnson said the restored temple is "glorious." She said the west entrance wing is a new addition where people will be welcomed into the temple, and where families will wait for couples who have been married. She said she thinks it is appropriate that the design matches what the temple looked like in 1893, despite being a modern building.

"We hope that everyone who comes to visit us here at Temple Square … will learn more about The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints but importantly that they'll feel something, that they'll feel the hope and peace that Jesus Christ brings," she said.

President Johnson said covenants that members make in the temple bring a "healing, strengthening power" that can help them through life's challenges "with hope and optimism and even joy."

She encouraged members around the world to prepare to attend the temple, whether they live near one or not, to show the Lord they are prepared.

"This is a celebration not just for the community here in Salt Lake City … we hope that it's unifying for a global church, because temples do dot the earth. There's opportunities to participate in temple ordinances coming with more regularity to our members," she said.

Contributing: Dan Brinkerhoff and Carole Mikita