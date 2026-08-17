Videos projected on Tabernacle dome to be one of many upcoming Temple Square experiences

SALT LAKE CITY — Temple Square has been under construction for over six years, but it is now gradually reopening with some new exhibits and experiences for guests.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced a few details about what some indoor exhibits will look like in a news release on Monday. Once opened, these will be available through the Salt Lake Temple Celebration and afterward.

"These new Temple Square experiences have been designed to help all guests learn of Jesus Christ. He is the focus. ... We hope and pray that the millions of guests who come to Temple Square every year and engage with these new experiences will be inspired and come to know their Savior better," Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and member of the Missionary Executive Council said in the statement.

Five-to-eight minute video presentations about Christ's life will be projected on the inside of the Tabernacle's dome. Times for the videos will be available on the Temple Square app and website.

New galleries and displays inside the Conference Center will teach about God calling prophets and personal revelation.

The Joseph Smith Memorial Building will have multiple new exhibits centered around the life of Christ, including a theater designed to help guests imagine what it would be like to be with Christ during significant moments in his life, a lobby where visitors can rest while looking at scenes from Christ's life, and a children's area with activities and stories centered around Christ's teachings.

The building will also have a chapel where visitors will learn about the role of Sunday worship in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Ten new sculptures have already been placed throughout Temple Square, including some installed in July depicting scenes from Jesus Christ's life. Two more are expected to join them in the next months.

The new Temple Square Visitor's Center, which has been open since May, includes a temple open house experience where visitors with reservations can walk through rooms designed to look like a Latter-day Saint temple, view a detailed model of the Salt Lake Temple, view the Bertel Thorvaldsen's Christus and look at multiple other exhibits.

The Salt Lake Temple Celebration will run from April 5, 2027, through Oct. 1 2027, and reservations for the Salt Lake Temple open house will be made available in just a few weeks on Sept. 1.

The Temple Square website and app will have more information about the experiences on Temple Square. Guests can use the app to find showtimes for the videos in the tabernacle and make reservations for the "Inside a Temple" experience.