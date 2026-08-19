Cambodia's first Latter-day Saint temple opens to the public

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — Thirty-two years after missionaries first arrived in Cambodia, the country's first temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is opening its doors to the public.

Originally announced by President Russell M. Nelson in 2018, the Phnom Penh Cambodia Temple represents a milestone for a faith community that has grown from its earliest days in the country to more than 18,000 members today.

The temple's completion was marked by a ceremony on Wednesday, Aug. 12, attended by Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, along with hundreds of Cambodian government officials and other dignitaries, interfaith leaders, and community members.

"Cambodia is a country that treasures temples," Elder Gong said during the ceremony. "There are many temples across Cambodia. Temples are also special to us. We are grateful for the permitting and support we have received to build this temple in Phnom Penh."

Minister of Cults and Religion Chay Borin represented Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet at the ceremony. Gong also toured the temple with Deputy Prime Minister Sun Chanthol, Minister of Health Chheang Ra and Secretary of State and Deputy Cabinet Director Koy Vanny.

"I firmly believe that this new holy place will become a place where love and peace are nurtured, a place where people can leave behind wrongdoing and sin, and a place that contributes to cultivating morality, virtue, and good conduct among all those who come here to worship," Minister Borin said.

Koy Vanny, a devout Buddhist, also toured the temple and said the experience left an impression.

"The temple is special. It's exceptional to my personal understanding and aspiration," he said.

A Church that has 'taken root'

Missionaries first arrived in Cambodia in 1994. The country was officially dedicated for missionary work by then-Church President Gordon B. Hinckley in 1996.

Three decades later, more than 18,000 Latter-day Saints call Cambodia home, with two stakes and now a temple.

"It's remarkable to see how the Church has grown and genuinely taken root here," Elder Gong said.

For Cambodian members, the new temple also eliminates the need to travel outside the country to participate in temple worship.

"Even for my family, we got to go to the Philippines, and it was quite the journey there," said Sodavy Mauth, a member in Phnom Penh. "Now that we have it close to our home, it's such a blessing for us."

More than 2,000 people visited the temple on the first day of public tours, many traveling hours by bus.

"I feel very happy to have the opportunity to go inside the temple in Cambodia," said Von Srey Roth, a member from Siem Reap, Cambodia. "It's very peaceful."

The temple also incorporates elements of Cambodian culture and heritage, including traditional Khmer-inspired design.

"My favorite part is it's a beautiful place; it's gorgeous, and the nice painting that I saw," said 10-year-old Samatreach Eden.

A symbol of healing and hope

For many Cambodian Latter-day Saints, the new temple represents something beyond a new place of worship.

Their country is still carrying the scars of the Khmer Rouge from 1975-1979, when an estimated 1.5 to 3 million people died.

For many members, that history makes the temple's focus on families and ancestors especially meaningful. They see it as a symbol of healing from the past and hope for the future.

"It's a miracle that we have our own temple in our own country," said 16-year-old Loy Soriya.

The public open house runs through Aug. 22. Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles is scheduled to dedicate the Phnom Penh Cambodia Temple on Aug. 30.