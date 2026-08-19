Cambodia's first Latter-day Saint temple opens to the public

By Emma Benson, KSL | Posted - Aug. 19, 2026 at 12:33 p.m.

 
Cambodia's Chay Borin greets Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles at the open house of the Phnom Penh Cambodia Temple in Phnom Penh on Wednesday. The open house has been underway since Saturday.

Cambodia's Chay Borin greets Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles at the open house of the Phnom Penh Cambodia Temple in Phnom Penh on Wednesday. The open house has been underway since Saturday. (Keri Wilcox, KSL)

Save Story
KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • Cambodia's first Latter-day Saint temple opened for public tours on Saturday.
  • Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Cambodian officials attended the Aug. 12 opening ceremony in Phnom Penh.
  • The temple symbolizes healing from history and hope for Cambodia's future.

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — Thirty-two years after missionaries first arrived in Cambodia, the country's first temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is opening its doors to the public.

Originally announced by President Russell M. Nelson in 2018, the Phnom Penh Cambodia Temple represents a milestone for a faith community that has grown from its earliest days in the country to more than 18,000 members today.

The temple's completion was marked by a ceremony on Wednesday, Aug. 12, attended by Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, along with hundreds of Cambodian government officials and other dignitaries, interfaith leaders, and community members.

"Cambodia is a country that treasures temples," Elder Gong said during the ceremony. "There are many temples across Cambodia. Temples are also special to us. We are grateful for the permitting and support we have received to build this temple in Phnom Penh."

Minister of Cults and Religion Chay Borin represented Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet at the ceremony. Gong also toured the temple with Deputy Prime Minister Sun Chanthol, Minister of Health Chheang Ra and Secretary of State and Deputy Cabinet Director Koy Vanny.

"I firmly believe that this new holy place will become a place where love and peace are nurtured, a place where people can leave behind wrongdoing and sin, and a place that contributes to cultivating morality, virtue, and good conduct among all those who come here to worship," Minister Borin said.

Koy Vanny, a devout Buddhist, also toured the temple and said the experience left an impression.

"The temple is special. It's exceptional to my personal understanding and aspiration," he said.

A Church that has 'taken root'

Missionaries first arrived in Cambodia in 1994. The country was officially dedicated for missionary work by then-Church President Gordon B. Hinckley in 1996.

Three decades later, more than 18,000 Latter-day Saints call Cambodia home, with two stakes and now a temple.

"It's remarkable to see how the Church has grown and genuinely taken root here," Elder Gong said.

For Cambodian members, the new temple also eliminates the need to travel outside the country to participate in temple worship.

"Even for my family, we got to go to the Philippines, and it was quite the journey there," said Sodavy Mauth, a member in Phnom Penh. "Now that we have it close to our home, it's such a blessing for us."

More than 2,000 people visited the temple on the first day of public tours, many traveling hours by bus.

"I feel very happy to have the opportunity to go inside the temple in Cambodia," said Von Srey Roth, a member from Siem Reap, Cambodia. "It's very peaceful."

The temple also incorporates elements of Cambodian culture and heritage, including traditional Khmer-inspired design.

"My favorite part is it's a beautiful place; it's gorgeous, and the nice painting that I saw," said 10-year-old Samatreach Eden.

A symbol of healing and hope

For many Cambodian Latter-day Saints, the new temple represents something beyond a new place of worship.

Their country is still carrying the scars of the Khmer Rouge from 1975-1979, when an estimated 1.5 to 3 million people died.

For many members, that history makes the temple's focus on families and ancestors especially meaningful. They see it as a symbol of healing from the past and hope for the future.

"It's a miracle that we have our own temple in our own country," said 16-year-old Loy Soriya.

The public open house runs through Aug. 22. Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles is scheduled to dedicate the Phnom Penh Cambodia Temple on Aug. 30.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

Most recent The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints stories

Related topics

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day SaintsReligionUtahWorldSalt Lake County
Emma Benson, KSLEmma Benson
Emma Benson joined the KSL team in October 2023. A native of Salt Lake City, she’s happy to be back home in the Beehive State. Before joining KSL, Emma worked in Idaho Falls, Idaho at the dual CBS/ABC affiliate, where she anchored the morning show as well as produced and anchored the noon show, and reported on the side. She interviewed the governor multiple times, covered the Lori Vallow trial and the University of Idaho murders, interviewed Ukrainian refugees, and covered several live events. Emma is excited to be primarily covering health/medical stories, including producing the weekly “Your Life Your Health” segment. Emma graduated from Brigham Young University with a bachelor’s degree in communications and journalism. During her time at BYU, she was a reporter for the student newspaper, the Daily Universe, and worked as a reporter, anchor, and producer for Newsline, an award-winning student-produced newscast. When she’s not reporting, Emma enjoys playing pickleball, traveling (16 countries and counting!), and country swing dancing.
KSL.com Beyond Series
KSL.com Beyond Business

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  