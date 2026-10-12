Provo girls meet industry professionals at job fair

PROVO — Organizers of the Provo Girls Summit want to help girls explore career paths they may not encounter in everyday life.

Industry professionals from a wide range of fields gathered at the Provo Library on Thursday. Girls ages 8 to 12 attended and were given opportunities to speak with women in business, academia, art, science and more.

Tanei Henry, founder of Provo Girls Summit, said the idea is to show girls the broad range of jobs that exist and invite them to think about the jobs that could exist in the future.

Organizers said more than 220 girls attended last week's event, along with dozens of professionals.