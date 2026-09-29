KSL Truth Test: Fact-checking debate claims in Utah's 1st Congressional District

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SALT LAKE CITY — Democrat Ben McAdams and Republican Riley Owen faced off in a debate Tuesday hosted by the Utah Debate Commission at Salt Lake Community College. Both candidates made their pitch to Utah voters ahead of Election Day on Nov. 3.

The candidates for Utah's 1st Congressional District shared their views on several issues, including Social Security, artificial intelligence and data centers, and the federal government's role in saving the Great Salt Lake.

But did their claims of fact hold up to the KSL Truth Test? The KSL Investigators fact-checked claims from each of the candidates.

Political spending

In discussing the rapidly-increasing technology of artificial intelligence, Owen said big tech is growing powerful.

"It is buying off our politicians, like the Think Big PAC that has put $1.1 million behind Ben (McAdams) and other politicians asking them not to regulate AI," Owen said.

We checked with the Federal Election Commission. According to filings, Think Big, a pro-AI political action committee, spent $1,128,697 on behalf of McAdams for TV and digital advertising and text messaging. All that money was spent in June, prior to the Democratic primary, which McAdams won.

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However, it was not a direct donation to McAdams' campaign.

"I did not accept that donation, did not request it," McAdams told reporters following the debate. "Independent expenditures are not something that candidates request."

We rate Owen's claim true but lacking context. The money spent is accurate, but McAdams himself never received a dime.

Social Security

The candidates also talked about Social Security, which is quickly running out of money. Currently, workers who make up to $184,500 a year pay into Social Security.

McAdams said the program's financial woes are not impossible to fix.

"The 'scrap the cap' concept would reimpose a Social Security paycheck at income above $350,000, and this proposal, that was supported by President Biden – what it would do, it would stabilize the Social Security trust fund through the year 2091," McAdams said. "This is an easy solution. We just have to have the courage to do it."

But there's a lot more to it than that. Multiple sources – including one provided by the McAdams campaign – say it requires several steps.

The Roosevelt Institute specifically noted, "Any potential change to the tax max must be paired with other changes to fully resolve the financing gap."

The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget added, "Eliminating the tax cap today would close two-thirds of the solvency gap and delay insolvency by 21 years."

We rate McAdams' claim as misleading since he presented "scrapping the cap" as a single, simple solution, rather than one of multiple changes necessary to stabilize Social Security.

What's next?

The next debate will take place later this week as candidates in Utah's 3rd Congressional District are set to face off Friday at 6 p.m.