Young boy recovering after being hit by car in Vineyard

VINEYARD — A young boy was hospitalized after being struck by a car in Vineyard Tuesday evening.

In a Facebook post, Vineyard Mayor Zack Stratton said the accident happened on Center Street, just west of Main Street.

Stratton said the young boy was taken to Primary Children's Hospital in critical condition. On Wednesday afternoon, the Utah County Sheriff's Office stated the boy is recovering and expected to leave the hospital within the "next day or so."

At this time, neither Stratton nor police have shared the boy's age, the status of the driver involved or the circumstances leading up to the accident.

"We ask our Vineyard community to please keep this young boy, his family, and everyone affected by this accident in your prayers," the Facebook post stated. "We are praying for his recovery. We are very grateful to our first responders and medical professionals caring for him tonight."