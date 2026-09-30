2 weekend crashes in Salt Lake City leave 2 people dead

Posted - Sept. 30, 2026 at 12:37 p.m.

Joe WirthlinKSL
 
A young child was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Salt Lake City on Sunday. Less than 12 hours later, another crash killed a second individual.

A young child was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Salt Lake City on Sunday. Less than 12 hours later, another crash killed a second individual. (Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News)

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SALT LAKE CITY — Two people died Sunday in car crashes that occurred nearly 12 hours apart in Salt Lake City.

At approximately 6:40 a.m., two vehicles collided on the 5600 West bridge over I-80, according to Salt Lake City police.

One of the passengers, a minor, was killed in the collision, according to Salt Lake City Police Detective Michael Ruff. No other identifying information about the victim was released.

The second crash occurred at approximately 6:55 p.m. after a driver went through construction barricades at the corner of 3400 West and 900 South.

The car caught fire after colliding with an excavator, according to Ruff, and police have been unable to identify the driver as of Wednesday.

Ruff said both crashes remain under investigation.

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