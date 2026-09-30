Family of victim calls plea deal 'violation of justice' in Wasatch County child sex abuse case

HEBER CITY — A former Wasatch County Sheriff's Office employee who was charged with 10 counts of sexually exploiting and abusing a minor has pleaded guilty to just one reduced charge — much to the dismay of the victim and his family.

Mitchell McKee, 61, the former administrative services director for the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office, had his vehicle stopped by police in Heber City in January 2024. According to the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office, McKee's job was a civilian non-certified position that oversaw three other non-certified employees, set appointments and processed citizen requests for reports.

During that stop, McKee admitted that a 15-year-old boy in his passenger seat was with him "for the purpose of sex" and had promised the boy a vape pen in exchange for sex, the charges state.

Police interviewed the teen, who told them he had been meeting up with adult men he met through a social media platform for sexual favors in exchange for nicotine vapes, the charges said. The boy told police he met up with the man from the traffic stop and another who called himself "Doug," but was later identified as also being McKee.

The boy said he had met up with "Doug" several times, who would pick him up, take him to the rodeo grounds or the Soldier Hollow Golf Course, and ask him to take off his clothes and perform sex acts, the charges allege.

Heber City detectives searched the teen's phone and found messages between him and "Doug," leading to them identifying the suspect as McKee. The investigation was transferred to the Utah Attorney General's Office, and a search of McKee's residence located a hard drive with child sexual abuse material on it.

He was charged in 4th District Court with two counts of human trafficking of a child and two counts of forcible sodomy, first-degree felonies; two counts of forcible sexual abuse, two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of enticement of a minor, second-degree felonies; and dealing in materials harmful to a minor, a third-degree felony.

Police said McKee committed the crimes while he was in a "special position of trust in the community" through both his position at the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office and as a licensed marriage and family therapist for Whole Person Counseling and Covenant Sex Therapy. His biography on the Covenant Sex Therapy page said he is "skilled in treating sexual addictions, including concerns related to pornography, masturbation, hypersexuality, and pre- and post-mission sexual issues."

Mitchell McKee is listed as a licensed marriage and family therapist on Whole Person Counseling's website. McKee, also an employee of the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office, was arrested March 20, 2024, for investigation of sex crimes involving a minor. (Photo: thewholepersoncounseling.com)

On Sept. 22, amended charges were filed against McKee, charging him with just one count of unlawful sexual activity with a minor, a third-degree felony. McKee then submitted a guilty plea for the charge, and all other charges were dismissed.

During a hearing that day, family members of the victim voiced disapproval of the plea, requesting it be rejected and for the case still go to trial.

The mother of the victim addressed the court, saying there was enough evidence submitted for McKee to be bound over on each of the charges, so the prosecution's decision to enter "such a disappointing plea deal" makes them lose faith in the justice system.

"Our family has been through a lot... Justice delayed is justice denied," she said.

The mother said her son is "deeply traumatized" by the actions of McKee and that allowing this plea deal "is not something I stand for." The victim did not attend the hearing but asked his mom to let the court know he thinks the plea is a "violation of justice, morality and ethics."

Prosecutors, however, defended the plea, saying the state has determined that "this is in the interests of justice."

While the maximum sentence for a third-degree felony is a zero- to five-year sentence, prosecutors said they intend to take advantage of the sentencing portion of the plea agreement being left "open." This means the prosecutors and defense attorneys did not agree as part of the plea to recommend a specific sentence and can choose to recommend anything to the judge.

Fourth District Judge Anthony Howell said he needed a few days to think about the plea, and in a hearing Monday, the plea was accepted. McKee, who is in custody at the Utah County Jail, will be sentenced on Nov. 10, according to court documents.