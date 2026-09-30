Taylorsville man accused of punching stepfather charged with homicide

TAYLORSVILLE — A Taylorsville man accused of knocking out his stepfather during an argument is now accused of causing his stepfather's death.

Luciano Gregory Greco, 21, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with homicide by assault, a third-degree felony.

On Feb. 20, Greco got into an argument with his mother and stepfather, 57-year-old Jeff Coffman, according to charging documents.

"Greco stated that he didn't have a job, which upset (Coffman). Greco stated that an argument ensued between him and (Coffman) about Greco not paying rent for the current month, and Greco kept reassuring (him) that he would get the rent money," the charges state.

Another witness stated that Coffman told Greco "that he needed to 'man up' and get a job," charging documents allege.

Greco told police that he and his stepfather were "yelling" at each other and Coffman "got into Greco's face." His mother stepped in between the two and the stepfather turned to go downstairs, according to the charges.

But Greco "stated that he was upset and followed" Coffman downstairs, where the two resumed yelling, the charges state.

Greco claimed that "based on past physical altercations, (he) believed that (Coffman) was going to fight him. Greco admitted to hitting (Coffman) one time with his right closed fist before (Coffman) could hit him. The punch connected with (Coffman's) left jaw area. (He) fell, hit his head, and passed out," according to the charges.

When police arrived, Coffman was still unconscious and had "blood coming from the back of his head." Prosecutors say Coffman was taken to a local hospital where he died on April 28.