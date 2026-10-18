Woman accused of crashing into bowling alley twice, causing $130K in damage

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CEDAR CITY — A woman was arrested Friday and accused of crashing her vehicle into the Cedar Bowling Center twice, causing up to $130,000 in damage Friday night.

The driver was arrested and later booked into the county jail for the investigation of reckless driving and criminal mischief, according to Cedar City Police Sgt. Kirk Lovell.

Officers responded to Cedar City's only bowling alley at 11:43 p.m. after reports of a car crashing into the north side of the bowling center, according to Lovell.

"Following an initial investigation at the scene, responding officers determined the act to be intentional," Lovell said.

Preliminary evidence shows the car struck the bowling center, was backed up and then hit into the building a second time, leading to structural damage of around $130,000, according to Lovell. There were no injuries reported from the people inside the bowling center at the time of the crash.

The driver was cleared at a local hospital before being booked, according to Lovell.

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