Motorcyclist critically injured in Ogden crash

Posted - Oct. 16, 2026 at 9:55 p.m.

Payton DavisKSL
 
A motorcyclist was hospitalized in critical condition Friday night following a crash in Ogden.

A motorcyclist was hospitalized in critical condition Friday night following a crash in Ogden. (Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)

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OGDEN — A motorcyclist was hospitalized in critical condition Friday night following a crash in Ogden.

The motorcyclist was driving south on Washington Boulevard at 3150 South when another vehicle pulled out onto the road, according to Ogden police. The motorcyclist couldn't dodge the vehicle and hit it.

Police said the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene, cooperated with police and had no signs of impairment, according to police.

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