Man accused of threatening Springdale restaurant owners, again

SPRINGDALE — A man accused two years ago of threatening his former employer in Springdale has been charged again and accused of continuing to make threats while living in another state.

Jared Reed Prevost-Mahan, 41, whose hometown in listed in court documents as Hurricane, was charged Friday in 5th District Court with two counts of making a terroristic threat, a second-degree felony; two counts of retaliation and four counts of stalking, third-degree felonies; and four counts of electronic communication harassment, a class B misdemeanor.

In 2024, Prevost-Mahan was charged in 5th District Court with making a threat of terrorism, two counts of stalking and three counts of electronic communication harassment against the same victims. And in September, he was charged with stalking and two more counts of electronic communication harassment.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit for his latest charges, Prevost-Mahan worked at a restaurant in Springdale two years ago but was fired for "behavioral issues."

"Following his termination, Jason became aggressive and began making death threats against both (owners who) stated that the threats were extremely graphic," the affidavit states.

Those threats resulted in charges being filed in 2024 and an arrest warrant being issued. Prevost-Mahan was later taken into custody in New Orleans but not extradited back to Utah.

On Thursday, Springdale police met with one of the victims, who co-owns three restaurants in Springdale. She said she had received "at least seven emails and six recorded voice messages from Jason in which he stated he was returning to Utah to kill her and her entire family. She described the messages as even more graphic than those from two years earlier. In the messages, Jason stated in detail that he intended to return to the restaurants she owns and kill all of her employees as well as her husband," the affidavit states. "Jason attributed his actions to the charges she pressed against him in October 2024."

Police also listened to several of those phone messages.

"In the recorded messages, Jason stated that he is not mentally stable and has been planning revenge against the (owners) for years because they pressed charges against him," according to the affidavit.

In addition to threatening harm to the owners, "Jason also stated in detail that he intended to blow up the town of Springdale and kill all officers if they did not stop pursuing him on his warrant." The affidavit notes that Prevost-Mahan also began calling police dispatchers himself and continued to make threats "in extreme detail, describing how he intended to kill everyone and the methods he planned to use."

Following the filing of charges in 2024, Prevost-Mahan spent several months in jail in New Orleans and sent several letters to Utah's 5th District Court while incarcerated.

In a hand-written letter postmarked in January 2025, Prevost-Mahan makes statements such as "I don't trust any of you," "I will never plead to any felonies…never," and "I am prison" which was highlighted at the top of the page.

In June 2025, Prevost-Mahan sent several more letters to the court from Louisiana stating that he had been addressing his mental health.

"I'm not going to be deterred, swayed, or compelled from being a better person. Progress for a healthier life. I made a plan for myself when I was in jail and I have been successful in checking/marking off every single thing that I told myself I would do," one letter states. "Building a better life for me. A better member of the community….Watch judge, I'm gonna be successful!!"

A second letter states, "My previous actions and behaviors last fall have caused substantial stress upon myself and other individuals which I'm feeling…remorse include but are not limited to, acquaintances, family, friends. People that have faith in me that I can be better and do better."

The letter also addresses the threats he allegedly made against the restaurant owners: "A person should not speak the language that was spoken last fall. It was wrong to induce a fear."

However, in a sworn affidavit submitted by Prevost-Mahan to 5th District Court on Oct. 1, he asks the court to recall the warrant for the 2024 charges against him and that he will not waive extradition if the state seeks to have him returned to Utah. The affidavit notes that he is no longer being held in custody in Louisiana on the Utah charges.

"Since my release from Louisiana custody I have made affirmative efforts toward rehabilitation, stability, treatment and compliance," the affidavit states. "Since my release I have maintained stable housing and employment for more than one year. I have not engaged in criminal conduct and there (are) no new reports against me since my release."

Prevost-Mahan requested an initial appearance to clarify whether the state intends to pursue its 2024 criminal case and extradition.

Court records state an initial appearance was scheduled for Friday. An initial appearance for the charges filed in September is scheduled for November. No court dates for the most recent charges had been scheduled as of Friday.