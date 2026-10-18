Multi-vehicle crash closes northbound I-15 near 600 North exit in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Three vehicles were involved in a crash on Sunday that forced the closure of all lanes heading north on a portion of Interstate 15 in Salt Lake City.

One person was taken to the hospital in serious condition after being ejected from a car that rolled on the roadway, according to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Luis Silva.

Another person from a second vehicle was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries, according to UHP.

Drivers should expect north lanes on I-15 to be closed at the 600 North exit while the crash is investigated.

There was no word from Silva on whether anyone from the third vehicle was injured.

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