Multi-vehicle crash closes northbound I-15 near 600 North exit in Salt Lake City

Posted - Oct. 18, 2026 at 4:51 p.m.

Kennedy CamarenaKSL
 
All north lanes were closed on Interstate 15 after a crash happened near the 600 North exit on Sunday.

All north lanes were closed on Interstate 15 after a crash happened near the 600 North exit on Sunday. (Utah Department of Transportation)

3 photos
Save Story

SALT LAKE CITY — Three vehicles were involved in a crash on Sunday that forced the closure of all lanes heading north on a portion of Interstate 15 in Salt Lake City.

One person was taken to the hospital in serious condition after being ejected from a car that rolled on the roadway, according to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Luis Silva.

Another person from a second vehicle was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries, according to UHP.

Drivers should expect north lanes on I-15 to be closed at the 600 North exit while the crash is investigated.

There was no word from Silva on whether anyone from the third vehicle was injured.

This story will be updated. To be notified about updates, please click Follow This Story below on the KSL app.

Photos

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

UtahSalt Lake CountyPolice & Courts

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  