Stabbing on TRAX train causes delays in Salt Lake City

By Joe R. Wirthlin Jr, KSL | UPDATED - Sept. 2, 2026 at 9:53 a.m. | Posted - Sept. 2, 2026 at 9:16 a.m.

 
A person was stabbed while riding on the northbound Blue Line train in Salt Lake City on Wednesday.

A person was stabbed while riding on the northbound Blue Line train in Salt Lake City on Wednesday. (Kai Noah Johnson, KSL)

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SALT LAKE CITY — A person was stabbed on the northbound Blue Line train in Salt Lake City on Wednesday morning, prompting the Utah Transit Authority to announce that the TRAX system in the city would be delayed.

The altercation took place near 600 S. Main Street. According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, officers responded to a fight involving a weapon.

A spokesman for the Utah Transit Authority said two strangers got into a fight, where one individual allegedly stabbed the other two times. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition, according to the Utah Transit Authority.

The UTA announced there would be delays on the Red, Green and Blue TRAX lines in Salt Lake City. A bridge bus was put into place between Gallivan Plaza and Ballpark and Library stations.

This story will be updated. To be notified about updates, please click Follow This Story below on the KSL app.

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