Judge tells Lindsay Clancy jury to keep deliberating after they can't get a unanimous decision

By Michael Casey, Associated Press | Posted - Sept. 1, 2026 at 11:09 a.m.

 
Lindsay Clancy watches jury members as Judge William Sullivan polls them before they start deliberations during her murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., Monday. The jury entered a fourth day of deliberations on Tuesday.

Lindsay Clancy watches jury members as Judge William Sullivan polls them before they start deliberations during her murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., Monday. The jury entered a fourth day of deliberations on Tuesday. (Greg Derr, The Patriot Ledger)

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PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Jurors in the Lindsay Clancy trial were told to continue deliberating for a fourth day on Tuesday over whether to hold her criminally responsible for killing her three young children at her Massachusetts home in 2023 after it couldn't reach a unanimous decision.

Clancy, a former labor and delivery nurse, doesn't deny strangling her children but says postpartum psychosis led to her actions. Prosecutors argue she knew what she was doing. Clancy, 36, has pleaded not guilty by reason of lack of criminal responsibility.

It has been quiet since the jury began deliberating last Thursday, with no communications to the judge suggesting how things might be going.

The jury could convict her of murder or manslaughter, or acquit her if jurors believe her deteriorating mental health was to blame. A conviction could lead to a life prison sentence. If she is acquitted, a judge could still order her confined to a mental health facility if an evaluation determines she is a danger to the public.

Clancy's lawyer argued at the trial that she loved her children, but killed them because she lost her grip on reality — and on herself — due to postpartum psychosis, a rare mental illness that can follow childbirth. In the months before the killings, Clancy sought treatment for her worsening mental health, including a stay in a psychiatric hospital.

Prosecutors said Clancy strangled the children because she was depressed and tired of living, and made a conscious choice to kill them before attempting suicide.

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