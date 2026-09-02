Salt Lake City man charged with killing girlfriend in Tooele

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TOOELE — A Salt Lake City man accused of crashing into his girlfriend's car and then fatally shooting her has been charged.

Daniel Castro Ruesga, 37, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with murder, a first-degree felony; four counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child, a third-degree felony; and improper discharge of a firearm, a class B misdemeanor.

On Monday, just before midnight, Tooele police were called to the area of Kings Landing Road and Emma Lane on a report of shots fired. Officers found a pickup truck crashed into the rear of a Tesla inside a garage, according to a police booking affidavit.

"Officers located bullet casings outside of the driver-side door of the Tesla with a deceased female located in the driver's seat," the affidavit states.

Police said the pickup was registered to Ruesga, the victim's boyfriend.

"Ruesga was later interviewed and, post-Miranda warning, admitted to intentionally crashing into the vehicle and shooting the victim with a handgun multiple times after an argument," the affidavit states. "The victim's four children were inside the home at the time and heard the entire incident, later finding their mother deceased."

On social media, the victim was identified as Silvia Bahena. Police say the victim was 37.

"Silvia was more than just a coworker to me. She was my friend both at work and outside of work. She was one of the kindest, most giving people I have ever known. She worked incredibly hard, cared deeply for those around her, and always had a smile on her face. No matter what life brought her way, she had a way of making others feel welcomed, valued, and loved. Above all, Silvia was a devoted and loving mother. Her four beautiful children were the center of her world, and she loved them with all her heart. The loss of such an amazing mother, daughter, sister, and friend is truly unimaginable," one woman wrote on Facebook.