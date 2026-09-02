Salt Lake City man charged with killing girlfriend in Tooele

By Pat Reavy, KSL | Posted - Sept. 2, 2026 at 9:57 a.m.

 
A Salt Lake City man was charged with murder Wednesday for the shooting death of his girlfriend in Tooele.

A Salt Lake City man was charged with murder Wednesday for the shooting death of his girlfriend in Tooele. (Steve Griffin, Deseret News)

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Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • Daniel Castro Ruesga, 37, has been charged with murder folllowing a shooting in Tooele.
  • Ruesga allegedly admitted to crashing into girlfriend's car and shooting her multiple times.
  • The girlfriend's four children were home during incident and heard it all.

TOOELE — A Salt Lake City man accused of crashing into his girlfriend's car and then fatally shooting her has been charged.

Daniel Castro Ruesga, 37, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with murder, a first-degree felony; four counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child, a third-degree felony; and improper discharge of a firearm, a class B misdemeanor.

On Monday, just before midnight, Tooele police were called to the area of Kings Landing Road and Emma Lane on a report of shots fired. Officers found a pickup truck crashed into the rear of a Tesla inside a garage, according to a police booking affidavit.

"Officers located bullet casings outside of the driver-side door of the Tesla with a deceased female located in the driver's seat," the affidavit states.

Police said the pickup was registered to Ruesga, the victim's boyfriend.

"Ruesga was later interviewed and, post-Miranda warning, admitted to intentionally crashing into the vehicle and shooting the victim with a handgun multiple times after an argument," the affidavit states. "The victim's four children were inside the home at the time and heard the entire incident, later finding their mother deceased."

On social media, the victim was identified as Silvia Bahena. Police say the victim was 37.

"Silvia was more than just a coworker to me. She was my friend both at work and outside of work. She was one of the kindest, most giving people I have ever known. She worked incredibly hard, cared deeply for those around her, and always had a smile on her face. No matter what life brought her way, she had a way of making others feel welcomed, valued, and loved. Above all, Silvia was a devoted and loving mother. Her four beautiful children were the center of her world, and she loved them with all her heart. The loss of such an amazing mother, daughter, sister, and friend is truly unimaginable," one woman wrote on Facebook.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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Police & CourtsUtahTooele CountySalt Lake County
Pat Reavy, KSLPat Reavy
Pat Reavy interned with KSL in 1989 and has been a full-time journalist for either KSL or Deseret News since 1991. For the past 25 years, he has worked primarily the cops-and-courts beat.
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