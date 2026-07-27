St. George woman drowns in Idaho

By Devin Oldroyd, KSL | Posted - July 27, 2026 at 6:32 p.m.

 
Sara Bronson is pictured in an undated photo. The St. George woman was pronounced dead after a drowning Thursday in the Payette River in Idaho.

Sara Bronson is pictured in an undated photo. The St. George woman was pronounced dead after a drowning Thursday in the Payette River in Idaho. (GoFundMe)

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SALT LAKE CITY — A St. George woman drowned Thursday in the Payette River in Idaho.

In a press release, the Ada County Coroner said Sarah Bronson, 22, was taken to a hospital in Boise, on Thursday after "being submerged for a period of time in the Payette River." Lifesaving measures were attempted, but Bronson was pronounced dead.

A fundraiser* has been set up to help Bronson's loved ones pay for her funeral and memorial expenses.

"Sara tragically lost her life in a rafting accident near Boise, Idaho. Her passing has left an unimaginable void in the lives of everyone who knew and loved her," a statement from the fundraiser said.

*KSL.com does not assure that the money deposited into the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

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