Unlicensed contractor accused of collecting more than $100K and abandoning projects

WEST VALLEY CITY — A 41-year-old West Valley man, who investigators say is an unlicensed contractor, is facing multiple charges for allegedly collecting more than $100,000 for projects that he either abandoned or did not do properly.

David Langi Jr. was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with five counts of communications fraud, a second-degree felony; and eight counts of engaging in the construction trade without a license, a class A misdemeanor.

Between August of 2025 and March of this year, Langi "operated as an unlicensed contractor while utilizing other companies' contractor licenses," according to charging documents. "He would then arrive onsite and perform partial or defective work and sometimes caused property damage."

Prosecutors say he would request additional payments on some jobs, allegedly for materials, but then abandon the project.

"In total, Langi obtained $127,077 from the complainants," the charges state. "Langi does not hold any valid contractor's license. His only recorded license was a plumber's license that expired in 2022."

Investigators say Langi:

Abandoned an incomplete concrete project in Tooele in August 2025 after receiving $9,800 and "caused significant property damage, including backing a concrete mixer into the complainants' car and splashing concrete over a brand-new fence."

Abandoned an incomplete basement remodeling in Lehi in late 2025 after collecting more than $32,000.

Collected more than $10,000 for another basement remodeling object in Lehi in November 2025 and "caused property damage by dumping concrete on the sidewalk and damaging fences. He ceased communication and abandoned the incomplete project."

Collected nearly $35,000 for a basement remodel project in Eagle Mountain, including payments for additional building materials. Bur prosecutors say "the materials were never delivered, and Langi subsequently ceased responding."

Prosecutors list three other projects that Langi collected money for but did not complete.

Langi was also cited in 2024 by the Utah Division of Professional Licensing for unlicensed construction practices, the charges state.