Longboarder riding on roadway dies in collision with vehicle, police say

MILLCREEK — A longboarder who was riding on a road in Millcreek died after being hit by a vehicle on Saturday night.

Unified Police Sgt. Aymee Race said the person was riding west on a longboard in the middle lane of the road at 3900 S. 971 East. The longboarder was hit by a vehicle that was also traveling west at 11:57 p.m., according to Race.

The person who was hit died at the scene of the crash, and the driver of the vehicle was cooperating with police, Race said.

When it comes to riding a scooter, bike, skateboard or anything else, Race said it is important for everyone to use the sidewalk and not use the road, especially in the evening.

Race offered condolences to the longboarder's family, saying the incident was a very sad circumstance.

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