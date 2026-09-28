Rep. Trevor Lee charged with fraud, resigns from Utah House

SALT LAKE CITY — Criminal charges were filed Monday by the Utah Attorney General's Office in 3rd District Court against Rep. Trevor Lee, R-Layton, accusing him of fraud and forging documents to obtain a loan.

Lee, 35, was charged with communications fraud and mortgage fraud, second-degree felonies; and forgery and having a forging device, third-degree felonies.

Lee submitted a letter of resignation to the speaker of the Utah House of Representatives shortly after charges were filed Monday, effective immediately. He has represented House District 16 in Davis County since 2023.

"Due to personal circumstances that require my attention, I no longer feel I can give my constituents the time, attention and service they deserve," Lee said. "I will always be grateful for the people I have met, the relationships I have built and the opportunity I have had to serve the people of Utah."

According to charging documents, investigators were asked to look into "allegations of public corruption involving State of Utah Representative Trevor Alfred Lee. I was provided with two videos and screenshots of conversations relating to a prior check-fraud incident."

In one of the videos, the CEO of Enevive "stated that Lee had requested cash advances totaling $93,000 to show increased income to assist in purchasing his home, and that Lee said he would make (the CEO) 'whole' by securing (his) company a government contract with Hill Air Force Base," the charges state.

Investigators later obtained documents relating to a loan for Lee's new home.

On one page, "Lee indicated he was the sales director of Blue Logic with a monthly salary of $15,833," the charges state. And on another page, "Lee indicated he worked for Enevive from July 15, 2024, through Oct. 9, 2025, for a monthly salary of $13,761."

But when investigators interviewed the companies, Blue Logic stated that they "had made Lee an offer that Lee never accepted, that Lee asked for the letter to help obtain a home loan, that Lee was a contract employee rather than a full-time employee, and that the letter was prepared to help Lee as a friend and was not accurate," according to the charges. In addition, Enevive stated that its alleged employment contract "was fraudulent and that his signature was forged."

When questioned, "Lee admitted during his interview that he personally forged (the CEO's) signature on the Enevive contract in order to obtain the loan," the charges continue. "Lee admitted that the Blue Logic offer letter was used to help show W-2 income and that he knew Blue Logic would never be able to pay the $190,000 salary stated in the offer."

"Lee devised a scheme to obtain a $1 million home loan by false pretenses. To execute it, he communicated fraudulent documents to Kind Lending through the mortgage process — a forged Enevive employment contract, a loan application overstating his Enevive income, and a Blue Logic offer letter he knew misrepresented his employment," prosecutors summarized in their charging documents.

During the mortgage lending process, "Lee made and used material misrepresentations of his employment and income. He submitted a forged Enevive employment contract reciting a $168,000 salary and reported Enevive income of $14,000 per month — income his own 2024 Enevive W-2 of $55,634.59 shows he was not earning. He submitted a Blue Logic offer letter he admitted did not reflect payable income," the charges state.

The investigation began after two businessmen, including Trent Spafford, the CEO of Enevive, accused Lee of wrongdoing, first reported by KSL in April. A former employer accused Lee of check fraud while working for his pest control company in 2013, though he declined to report the incident after Lee signed an admission of guilt.

Lee admitted to having "behaved dishonestly" at the time, but said "that chapter is long closed, and I have spent every day since earning the trust of those I serve."

Two subcontractors who worked on Lee's new home told KSL in May they were still owed $165,000 for the work they had done. Lee blamed the man he hired as a general contractor for part of the project, and obtained a certificate of compliance from the state, allowing him to finalize the purchase of the home.

Utah House Speaker Mike Schultz, R-Hooper, accepted Lee's resignation Monday and said, "I appreciate Rep. Lee's service."

Lee's time in the Legislature was already drawing to a close after he lost a contested GOP primary to Davis County Commissioner Bob Stevenson in June. The Davis County Republican Party will hold a special election to fill Lee's seat for the remainder of the term.