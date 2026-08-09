Religious podcaster dies in Lehi multi-vehicle crash

By Kennedy Camarena, KSL | Posted - Aug. 9, 2026 at 1:44 p.m.

 
Podcaster Chandler Hendry died following a multi-vehicle crash in Lehi on Timpanogos Highway on Friday.

Podcaster Chandler Hendry died following a multi-vehicle crash in Lehi on Timpanogos Highway on Friday. (Utah Department of Transportation)

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LEHI — A social media influencer died Friday in a multi-vehicle crash in Lehi.

Chandler David Hendry, 27, was the sole victim of a three-vehicle crash that happened at 8:25 a.m., Lehi police spokesperson Jeanteil Livingston said. The crash happened at the intersection of Timpanogos Highway and Morning Vista road.

"Witnesses say Hendry ran a red light and struck the two other vehicles, whose occupants were not injured," Livingston said.

Although the crash is still under investigation, Livingston said Hendry was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, and he was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Hendry was the founder of the Restored Truth podcast, which explores interfaith dialog, scripture, Christian history and the restoration of the gospel of Jesus Christ, according to a Restored Truth YouTube video.

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