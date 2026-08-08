Firefighter treated and pets resuscitated after house fire in Farr West

By Kennedy Camarena, KSL | Posted - Aug. 8, 2026 at 2:03 p.m.

 
A house caught fire in Farr West on Friday.

A house caught fire in Farr West on Friday. (Weber Fire District via Facebook)

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FARR WEST, Weber County — A firefighter was taken to the hospital for treatment after responding to a Farr West house fire.

Several fire agencies responded to the fire, which started near 2250 West around 6:50 p.m., according to a social media post from Weber Fire District.

The fire district said pets were located inside the single-story residence while crews worked to fight heavy flames and smoke.

"Crews located and safely removed the animals and immediately began resuscitation efforts," the fire district said. "The pets were transported for further treatment; their current condition is unknown."

One firefighter was also taken to a hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries and later released, according to the fire district.

No one was home at the time of the fire, the fire district said. The cause of the fire was still under investigation by the Weber Fire District Fire Marshal's Office, and crews remained on scene to monitor the structure.

"Weber Fire District would like to express its sincere appreciation to our partner agencies for their quick response and assistance during this incident," the fire district said.

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