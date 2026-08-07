Utah candidate in violation of court order after refusing to pay fine

PROVO — A Utah County candidate is in violation of a court order for not paying a fine after being charged with driving on a suspended license.

Jacob D. Oaks, who is running for Utah County Commission Seat A with the Independent American Party, argues his $300 fine for driving on a suspended license is unconstitutional because he was not told his license was no longer valid. Oaks, 35, said he plans to further appeal his case and refuses to pay the fine because doing so would be an "admission of guilt."

"I'm actually well within the proper process and procedures, where I'm still petitioning for further review and appeal," he told KSL Friday. "I'm not doing anything in regards to the order while I petition with the Utah Supreme Court."

But a written notice from Utah's Fourth District Court sent on July 22 says otherwise. It warns Oaks that he is "in violation of the court's order" for failing to pay the fine. That notice gave the candidate until Aug. 1 to pay or contact the court — or he could face further penalties.

This issue originally stems from a July 2025 traffic stop in Pleasant Grove, when Oaks was caught driving with a suspended license and did not have a copy of his license with him, according to charging documents. He was initially charged with a class C misdemeanor.

In a statement posted to his campaign social media account Friday after being contacted by KSL, Oaks said his license "apparently reached a point threshold requiring me to contact the Driver License Division to discuss my points and have that conversation documented."

"I was unaware of the requirement, didn't contact them, and they suspended my license by default, even though I wasn't close to the points required for a six month suspension," he said, adding that his license was later reinstated.

Oaks was assessed a fine at the justice court level in December, but he appealed to the district court. His misdemeanor charge was reduced to an infraction in February, and a bench trial was set for April. During that trial, Judge Denise Porter found Oaks guilty and set a fine of $300 to be paid within 90 days.

But Oaks, who is representing himself, filed a petition with the Court of Appeals last week, arguing he wasn't given the right to a jury trial, among other things. That court on Wednesday denied his petition. Oaks told KSL he now plans to appeal to the Utah Supreme Court. The notice of violation issued to him has not been removed, according to court records.

This is not the first time Oaks has sought elected office. He unsuccessfully ran for Utah County clerk in 2022. During that campaign, Oaks said he would not grant marriage licenses to same-sex couples if elected, according to the Daily Herald.

Oaks faces Republican Michelle Kaufusi, who previously served as Provo mayor, and Democrat Jeanne Marie Bowen in the race for Utah County Commission Seat A. All three will be on the ballot in November.