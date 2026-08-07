Utah candidate in violation of court order after refusing to pay fine

By Bridger Beal-Cvetko and Daniel Woodruff, KSL | Posted - Aug. 7, 2026 at 7:11 p.m.

 
A Utah County candidate is in violation of a court order for not paying a fine after being charged with driving on a suspended license.

A Utah County candidate is in violation of a court order for not paying a fine after being charged with driving on a suspended license. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

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KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • A Utah County candidate is in violation of a court order for not paying a fine after being charged with driving on a suspended license.
  • Jacob Oaks argues the fine is unconstitutional and said he plans to appeal to the Utah Supreme Court.
  • A written notice from last month said he is "in violation of the court's order" for not paying the fine.

PROVO — A Utah County candidate is in violation of a court order for not paying a fine after being charged with driving on a suspended license.

Jacob D. Oaks, who is running for Utah County Commission Seat A with the Independent American Party, argues his $300 fine for driving on a suspended license is unconstitutional because he was not told his license was no longer valid. Oaks, 35, said he plans to further appeal his case and refuses to pay the fine because doing so would be an "admission of guilt."

"I'm actually well within the proper process and procedures, where I'm still petitioning for further review and appeal," he told KSL Friday. "I'm not doing anything in regards to the order while I petition with the Utah Supreme Court."

But a written notice from Utah's Fourth District Court sent on July 22 says otherwise. It warns Oaks that he is "in violation of the court's order" for failing to pay the fine. That notice gave the candidate until Aug. 1 to pay or contact the court — or he could face further penalties.

This issue originally stems from a July 2025 traffic stop in Pleasant Grove, when Oaks was caught driving with a suspended license and did not have a copy of his license with him, according to charging documents. He was initially charged with a class C misdemeanor.

In a statement posted to his campaign social media account Friday after being contacted by KSL, Oaks said his license "apparently reached a point threshold requiring me to contact the Driver License Division to discuss my points and have that conversation documented."

"I was unaware of the requirement, didn't contact them, and they suspended my license by default, even though I wasn't close to the points required for a six month suspension," he said, adding that his license was later reinstated.

Oaks was assessed a fine at the justice court level in December, but he appealed to the district court. His misdemeanor charge was reduced to an infraction in February, and a bench trial was set for April. During that trial, Judge Denise Porter found Oaks guilty and set a fine of $300 to be paid within 90 days.

But Oaks, who is representing himself, filed a petition with the Court of Appeals last week, arguing he wasn't given the right to a jury trial, among other things. That court on Wednesday denied his petition. Oaks told KSL he now plans to appeal to the Utah Supreme Court. The notice of violation issued to him has not been removed, according to court records.

This is not the first time Oaks has sought elected office. He unsuccessfully ran for Utah County clerk in 2022. During that campaign, Oaks said he would not grant marriage licenses to same-sex couples if elected, according to the Daily Herald.

Oaks faces Republican Michelle Kaufusi, who previously served as Provo mayor, and Democrat Jeanne Marie Bowen in the race for Utah County Commission Seat A. All three will be on the ballot in November.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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UtahPoliticsPolice & CourtsUtah County
Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSLBridger Beal-Cvetko
Bridger Beal-Cvetko is a reporter for KSL. He covers politics, Salt Lake County communities and breaking news. Bridger has worked for the Deseret News and graduated from Utah Valley University.
Daniel Woodruff, KSLDaniel Woodruff
Daniel Woodruff is a reporter and fill-in anchor at KSL. Born in Salt Lake City and raised in Provo, Daniel attended Provo High School and has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in communications from Brigham Young University. He worked as a reporter at a FOX affiliate in Indiana, followed by several years as the primary weeknight anchor at an ABC affiliate in Wisconsin. In 2014, Daniel and his family returned home to Utah, where he spent nearly seven years as a reporter at KUTV, along with a stint working in public relations. In January 2024, he joined the KSL news team. Daniel has covered many high-profile stories in his career, including the Great Recession and its effects, the Wisconsin recall elections, the inauguration of President Donald Trump, the Westminster Bridge terror attack in London, the Dakota Access Pipeline Protests in North Dakota, the Brian Head fire, the Las Vegas mass shooting, and the Lori Vallow Daybell murder trial. He has also reported extensively on Utah politics and covered multiple legislative sessions. Daniel enjoys running, reading non-fiction, trying new restaurants (especially Indian food) and traveling. He met his wife on a blind date. They have three children.
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