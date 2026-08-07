Utah County Attorney not planning more charges for OB-GYN accused of abusing patients

PROVO — David Broadbent is facing eight criminal cases accusing him of sexually harassing or abusing women while they were his patients, but despite allegations from other women, the Utah County Attorney's Office is not planning on filing any more.

Thursday's press release said Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray "carefully consider(ed)" the charges in the eight cases that have been filed and the resources the county has available before concluding not to file more charges related to other women's reports.

"The mission of the Utah County Attorney's Office is to protect Utah County by vigorously investigating and prosecuting crime and compassionately assisting crime victims. Mr. Gray has concluded that proceeding with the eight currently filed cases is the best way to fulfill this mission," the statement said.

Over the last few years, a growing number of women have accused him of making sexual comments, digital penetration without warning and feeling their breasts without a medical purpose, among other things. Hundreds of women have joined in class action lawsuits against Broadbent.

The jury trial for the first case filed against the 79-year-old was recently scheduled to begin in September 2027, which will be more than three years after it was filed. At this point, attorneys are only planning a trial for the first case, and the others may resolve through a plea.

In total, Broadbent is charged with 14 counts of object rape, a first-degree felony, and four counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.

Civil lawsuits against Broadbent were initially dismissed because the women did not follow requirements for a healthcare lawsuit, but the Utah Supreme Court agreed with the women that sexual assault is not healthcare in a 2024 ruling, reviving the case against Broadbent and hospitals where he was allowed to provide medical care.