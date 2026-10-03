Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-15 in Draper

DRAPER — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday while traveling north on Interstate 15 in Draper.

At approximately 1:21 p.m., a black Dodge Journey was traveling north on I-15 when it slowed down due to traffic at 10800 South in Draper. A motorcycle traveling directly behind the Dodge Journey skidded and struck the vehicle, then collided with the rear of a Ford F-350, according to a press release from the Utah Highway Patrol.

The male motorcyclist sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital. The occupants of the other vehicles were not injured, the release said.

The right three lanes are currently closed as the incident remains under investigation and are expected to remain closed for the next several hours, the release said.

Contributing: Alex Tumalip

Correction: An earlier version incorrectly reported the crash happened in Sandy instead of Draper.