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SALT LAKE CITY — Ahead of next month's parole hearing for Ruby Franke and Jodi Hildebrandt, Franke's oldest daughter is asking the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole to keep both women in prison.

Shari Franke says neither of the two women, who were convicted of child abuse in 2024, has shown enough change or accountability since, and urges officials to deny parole.

Franke says she won't be able to attend next month's parole hearing for her mother, but wants the board to hear directly from her, so she emailed her statement and posted it online.

She says she's spent years working through the trauma caused by her mother and still has nightmares and deals with the effects of it.

Shari Franke said her last encounter with her mother four years ago was "one of the most stressful experiences of her life" and she believes speaking out against her mother led to being separated from her siblings. During that time, she worried for their safety and tried to help by contacting police, family services and lawyers.

She wrote that three years in prison cannot undo a lifetime of abuse, and that her mother was abusive long before meeting Hildebrandt.

"For the first time in our lives, my family is happy. We are happy without Ruby. Even if she got out, I fear she would try to insert herself into our lives directly or (indirectly), despite the fact she has a no-contact order," Shari Franke wrote in the post, adding that Hildebrandt has also shown no signs of remorse or change.

Parole hearings for Ruby Franke and Hildebrandt are scheduled for Dec. 7.