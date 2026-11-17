SALT LAKE CITY — An Ohio man arrested in Utah for sexually abusing a Utah minor was sentenced Tuesday to 45 years in prison.

Wade S. Christofferson, 73, of Dublin, Ohio, was arrested in November 2025 after he sent "coded" sexual letters to a minor in Utah. He was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail in November 2025 after his arrest and appeared in federal court in Utah before being extradited to Ohio for further proceedings.

He was charged by criminal complaint in the Southern District of Ohio with attempting to sexually exploit a minor and coercion and enticement. In July, he pleaded guilty to the coercion and enticement charge.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Edmund A. Sargus Jr. sentenced Christofferson to 45 years in prison, followed by lifetime probation.

Charges state that Christofferson was on a FaceTime call with a minor victim in Utah when the father of the victim witnessed inappropriate behavior. When the father confronted Christofferson, Christofferson admitted to having sexually abused the then 7- or 8-year-old girl while visiting Utah in the past, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said Christofferson had sent coded letters through the mail to the victim's Utah home for approximately six months referencing various sexual activities. The letters were intended to groom her with promises of gifts and dates, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Southern District of Ohio said.

A search history found on Christofferson's electronic devices revealed that Christofferson had researched "criminal defense attorneys" and "child abuse confessions," the charges state. Another minor victim was identified in Ohio.

During the investigation into this offense, prosecutors said investigators learned Christofferson had been the suspect in multiple other sexual assault allegations involving minor girls, dating back to the early 1980s.

"The evidence in this case demonstrates that the offenses charged were not isolated acts, but rather that Christofferson had a longstanding sexual interest in children that spanned decades," said Dominick S. Gerace II, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio. "The defendant repeatedly exploited relationships of trust to gain access to vulnerable victims, inflicting lifelong harm to generations of victims and their families. The gravity of Christofferson's crimes justifies the 45-year sentence he received today."