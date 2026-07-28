Man pulled from Sand Hollow Reservoir pronounced dead days later

HURRICANE, Washington County — A man has died after he was pulled unconscious from the water at Sand Hollow Reservoir over the weekend, officials announced on Tuesday.

Brayan Jhonatan Miranda Ramos, 27, was swimming at the reservoir at Sand Hollow State Park on Saturday when he became fatigued, the Utah Department of Natural Resources Capt. Chase Pili said.

Bystanders noticed Ramos and pulled him out of the water. Pili said people gave the man CPR before transferring him to first responders, where he was taken to the hospital by helicopter.

Pili expressed thanks "to the bystanders who assisted during this incident," as well as Hurricane Valley Fire Department, Washington County Search and Rescue and Life Flight for what he said was a "rapid response."

On Tuesday, Utah DNR reported that Ramos had died.

"The Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division extends condolences to the family and friends impacted by this tragic event," the agency said on Facebook.

As of Tuesday, the incident remains under investigation.