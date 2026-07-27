Man arrested less than 24 hours after being released from jail on same charge

WEST VALLEY CITY — A 19-year-old man who police say had just been released from the Salt Lake County Jail after serving his time for a weapons conviction was arrested again less than 24 hours later and accused of having a gun.

Kage Hayes was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Monday for investigation of being a restricted person in possession of a gun.

"It is obvious that Hayes did not learn his lesson the first time in jail and could not even go 24 hours without committing one of the same offenses that he is on felony probation for," police wrote in their booking affidavit.

According to court records, Hayes was convicted of aggravated assault resulting in serious injury, a second-degree felony, and being a restricted person in possession of a weapon, a third-degree felony, on Feb. 12. He was sentenced to the Salt Lake County Jail in April with credit for time already served since his arrest.

On Sunday, just after 7 a.m., he was released from jail after serving his sentence.

About 3:45 a.m. Monday, he was in a vehicle pulled over by West Valley police for not having any headlights on, according to the booking affidavit.

"A THC vape was found in the driver's side door. A small .25 auto caliber handgun was found behind the glovebox on the passenger side," the affidavit states.

After initially denying the gun was his, Hayes claimed "that he had found (it) on the side of the road," according to the affidavit.

"Because Hayes has not even been out of jail for 24 hours, he still has not even checked in with his probation officer. From the time he left jail, to now, he found a firearm and attempted to conceal it inside his friend's car. He initially lied about the gun being his as well. It is obvious that Hayes did not learn his lesson the first time in jail," police wrote in their affidavit after arresting Hayes while requesting he be held in jail this time without the possibility of posting bail pending the filing of formal charges.