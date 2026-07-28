Woman sentenced to probation in Taylorsville killing back in custody

SALT LAKE CITY — A 21-year-old woman convicted of manslaughter and released on probation earlier this month is back in custody, and law enforcers are recommending she be sent to prison.

Natalie Estella Aguilar was convicted for her role in the shooting death of 21-year-old Jorge Llamas in Taylorsville on Oct. 13, 2024. Aguilar's mother, 46-year-old Ariana Aguilar, of Ogden, was dating Llamas when she got into an argument with him one night and was kicked out of his residence. Police say that's when Aguilar recruited her daughter and some of her friends to "jump" Llamas. During the assault, Llamas was fatally shot.

A total of seven adults and teenagers were charged in connection with the crime. Natalie Aguilar was originally charged with murder. She pleaded guilty in May to amended charges of manslaughter and aggravated burglary, which were reduced to second-degree felonies.

On July 6, Aguilar was given credit for the time she had already served in jail since her arrest, was released from custody and was placed on probation for five years. A sentence of one to 15 years in the Utah State Prison was suspended.

But just 16 days later, on July 22, a warrant was issued for her arrest, according to court records.

"Adult Probation and Parole respectfully recommends that the court revoke Ms. Aguilar's probation and impose the original sentence," AP&P agents stated in their violation report filed in 3rd District Court.

A spokesman with the Department of Corrections says Aguilar is accused of violating a condition of her parole that does not allow her to associate with gang members. Aguilar was arrested on her warrant on Monday and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail. A court hearing is now scheduled for Aug. 3.

Aguilar's mother was sentenced last week to a total of 17 years to up to life in prison for murder and four other crimes.