Firefighter identified as BASE jumper who died in Cache County

HYRUM, Cache County — A firefighter who was an experienced BASE jumper died Sunday morning after a malfunction occurred during the man's latest wingsuit BASE jump in Cache County.

Gabe Reilly, 27, was BASE jumping off a 700-foot cliff with a group of eight to 10 people just east of Millville Canyon near Leetham's Hollow, according to the Cache County Sheriff's Office.

At 9:10 a.m., Reilly was using a BASE jump wingsuit when "something went wrong and he did not have enough lift with his wingsuit," according to the sheriff's office.

Cache County Search and Rescue responded to the scene, where Reilly was declared deceased. A helicopter with Life Flight was called to assist and take Reilly out of the area, according to the sheriff's office.

On Monday, the Salt Lake City Fire Department confirmed that Reilly was the man who died in the BASE jumping incident, saying he was also the son of a former firefighter who retired from the department in 2024.

"Gabe was known for his infectious smile, kind heartedness, and his free-spirited nature," the fire department said. "Gabe's commitment to the department, his fellow firefighters, and the community will not be forgotten."

Reilly served as a Salt Lake City firefighter for the past four years, the department said.

"On behalf of the Salt Lake City Fire Department, we extend our deepest condolences to the entire Reilly family," Monday's announcement read. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and fellow firefighters during this difficult time."

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