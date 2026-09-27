BASE jumper dies after wingsuit failure in Cache County

HYRUM, Cache County — An experienced BASE jumper died Sunday morning after a malfunction during the man's latest wingsuit BASE jump in Cache County.

The man, a 27-year-old, was BASE jumping off a 700-foot cliff with a group of eight to 10 people just east of Millville Canyon near Leetham's Hollow, according to the Cache County Sheriff's Office.

At 9:10 a.m., the man was using a BASE jump wingsuit when "something went wrong and he did not have enough lift with his wingsuit," according to the sheriff's office. The fall ended with the man's death.

Cache County Search and Rescue responded to the scene where a helicopter with Life Flight was called to assist and take the man out of the area, according to the sheriff's office.

"We appreciate all of the professionals who responded to this accident, in addition to Life Flight and the DPS helicopter: Cache County Search and Rescue, Cache County Fire, and Cache County Sheriff's Office deputies," the sheriff's office said. "We also extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of this individual."

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