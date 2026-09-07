Competency evaluation ordered for man accused of setting Timp Fire

AMERICAN FORK — A judge has ordered a 46-year-old man accused of starting several fires, including the Timp Fire in July, to undergo a mental competency evaluation.

Conrad Jared Larsen was charged in 4th District Court with arson, a second-degree felony, for allegedly sparking a fire on July 9 near the Timpooneke Campground. The Timp Fire forced the evacuation and closure of the campground and Mutual Dell area.

He was later charged with three more counts of arson, one second-degree felony and two third-degree felonies, for smaller fires on July 6, July 14 and July 21, 2025.

On Friday, Judge Denise Porter agreed with a petition filed by Larsen's defense attorney to have his competency examined.

According to the petition, Larsen has a problem understanding the charges against him, including the severity of the accusations, and is unable to assist his attorneys in his own defense.

"He was very vague about why he was arrested for a campfire and a campfire from the site next to him. He does not appear to remember the locations of the fires, nor the dates of the fires and has asked for those details from counsel several times," the petition states. "Mr. Larsen's version of what took place is dissociative at best. He does not understand the nature of fires, how large fires can be, and has no concept of the danger to property or people fires can cause."

Larsen cannot remember conversations he has had with his attorney, and discussions with her about his case often go in circles, according to the petition.

The petition also notes a letter submitted to the court by one of Larsen's brothers in which he states that "Conrad recently told me that he had been diagnosed with schizoid personality disorder sometime during the past several years."

The letter contends that Larsen is estranged from his family, "often sees himself as morally and intellectually superior to others and may describe other people as inferior or as failing to meet his standards," and has been observed "arguing with voices that others could not hear."

"I want to emphasize that I do not view Conrad as malicious or inherently violent," his brother states in the letter. "My concern is that impaired judgment, rigid thinking, and an altered perception of reality may lead him to make decisions that put himself or others at risk or bring him into conflict with the law."

In the petition for a competency evaluation, Larsen's attorney says she asked her client why family members would think he has unusual religious beliefs.

"He seemed to downplay it for me but admitted that he believed a supernatural force was at work and would have control over the case. I then asked him about his brother observing him speaking to himself or having voices in his head. He said that he believes everyone is affected and hears spirits, but that he is especially 'cursed' and hears the spirits more often than others. He explained that it's not a problem yet. I asked what that meant and if he had spirits inside of him. He said yes, it is 'at the threshold of exorcism' but that it hasn't crossed that line yet and that the spirits are not malevolent, so he doesn't mind them being inside of him," the petition states.

The Utah Department of Human Services has been ordered by the judge to have a forensic evaluator examine Larsen.