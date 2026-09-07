1 killed in crash on state Route 89 in Utah County

BIRDSEYE, Utah County — A head-on collision on state Route 89 in Utah County resulted in fatal injuries to a passenger on Monday.

A Honda Civic was traveling north about 10:30 a.m and attempted to pass another vehicle near the town of Birdseye, "crossing over the double yellow lines to do so," the UHP stated.

"The Civic struck a Toyota Tacoma that was traveling in the opposite direction in the southbound lanes. A passenger in the Civic suffered fatal injuries. The drivers of both the Civic and Tacoma were transported to nearby hospitals by ambulance," according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

Additional information about the deceased passenger was not immediately available.