Man accused of starting Timp Fire charged with arson

AMERICAN FORK — A 46-year-old man accused of starting the Timp Fire in American Fork Canyon has been charged.

Conrad Jared Larsen, whose last known address was in West Jordan, was charged Monday in 4th District Court with arson, a second-degree felony.

On July 9, a fire was reported near the Timpooneke Campground. The Timp Fire forced the evacuation and closure of the campground and Mutual Dell area.

"The fire grew to several acres, destroying land and trees, before being extinguished. Approximately 100 fire personnel and aviation suppression were utilized in fighting this fire. Resources utilized and damage caused is estimated to exceed $100,000," charging documents state.

A witness who was camping with his family told investigators that right before the fire started, he watched a man walking on the road near their campsite.

"After some time, (the witness) heard strange noises and saw a fire in the direction the man had gone. (He) went to investigate and saw that it was not a campfire, but a wildfire," according to the charges.

At least two other witnesses reported seeing the same person. One witness saw the man "throwing sticks on the fire. The fire was not in a fire pit, had already burned two bushes, and flames were approximately 10 feet tall," according to the charges.

A law enforcement agent with the U.S. Forest Service set up surveillance cameras in the area, and on July 14, "the cameras photographed the defendant in the area, who had the same haircut and build described by witnesses and who was wearing clothing and a black backpack that was similar to that described by the witnesses," according to charging documents.

Utah County sheriff's deputies patrolling the area spotted Larsen, who matched the description of the person they were looking for, and arrested him. When taken into custody, "deputies found a plastic lighter in his back pocket, and he had an overwhelming odor of smoke," the charges state.

"Conrad has an extensive history with starting fires in the area of Timpooneke camp," a police booking affidavit states. "This includes a 17-acre fire in 2017, which Conrad was charged and convicted for."

Larsen pleaded guilty in 2017 in federal court to "carelessly and negligently placing an ignited substance" and was placed on probation for one year, according to court records. He was also charged in that case with "leaving a fire without completely extinguishing it."