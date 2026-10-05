At least one dead in Cedar City crash involving a school bus and motorcycle

CEDAR CITY — At least one person was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle and a school bus Monday morning in Cedar City.

The crash occurred on state Route 56 (Lund Highway), according to Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Zach Randall.

There were no kids on the bus as it was traveling to begin its pickup route, according to Randall.

All lanes heading both east and west were blocked as crews responded to the scene, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

The school bus involved in the crash belonged to Iron County School District, according to Shauna Lund, Iron County School District communications director and foundation coordinator.

"We extend our deepest condolences and prayers to the family of the driver involved in this morning's tragic accident," Lund said.

Lund added that the crash was still under investigation.

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