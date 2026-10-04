4th child dies after house fire killed several members of a Riverdale family

Posted - Oct. 4, 2026 at 10:09 a.m.

Sicily StantonKSL
 
Community members held a vigil for the family Thursday night. A fourth child died, police said Sunday.

Community members held a vigil for the family Thursday night. A fourth child died, police said Sunday. (Nathan Riser, KSL)

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RIVERDALE, Weber County — A fourth child has died after being critically injured in a Riverdale house fire that killed four other members of the family, police said Sunday.

Riverdale Police Chief Casey Warren confirmed the child died at a hospital from injuries suffered in the fire. He did not confirm the child's identity.

The fire was reported around 1:46 a.m. Thursday at a home near 4611 South and 1150 West, according to the Riverdale Fire Department. The home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived, with multiple people trapped inside.

The Weber School District said the family included one of its teachers. The teacher's husband and three children died in the fire, while the teacher and other children were injured. The district said grief counselors will be available at several schools.

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