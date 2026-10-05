Man airlifted due to accidental shooting while hunting, rescue crews say

KAMAS, Summit County — A 28-year-old man was airlifted to the hospital after he was shot during a hunting accident on Saturday.

The man was injured just after noon around 12:51 p.m. during an "accidental shooting" in the Soapstone Basin area, according to a Wasatch County Search and Rescue Facebook post.

"Responders from Wasatch and Summit Counties quickly mobilized to the remote location, along with several hunters who stopped to assist," the social media post stated. "The patient was alert and awake when First Responders arrived."

Search and rescue then used a medical helicopter to take the man to the hospital for treatment.

Multiple resources responded, which helped get the man to safety after he was located in a very remote area, according to Wasatch County Search and Rescue.

"Please be safe out there and remember to always practice firearm safety while hunting," Wasatch County Search and Rescue said.