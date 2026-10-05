Woman shot in Murray, man arrested in Davis County

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MURRAY — A shooting in Murray on Sunday led police to a residence in Clearfield where a 30-year-old man was arrested after climbing onto the roof of a home.

Davon Hakeem Hinton was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of attempted murder, being a restricted person in possession of a gun, improper shooting of a gun near a building, witness tampering and interfering with police.

The investigation began when police were called to a parking lot in the area of 622 E. 4500 South in Murray on a report of a shooting.

"Officers located the victim … on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to her chest. (She) was transported to Intermountain Medical Center in stable condition," according to a police booking affidavit. The affidavit does not state the age of the victim.

Detectives learned that the woman had been at a party with two other women and was driving them home. But along the way, they made a stop at the parking lot where they were "expected to meet a male, Davon Hinton," the affidavit states.

When the three women and Hinton met, there was an argument and the victim got back into her car to go home, according to police.

"The other two females were going to leave with Davon. Before (the victim) could drive away, she was shot in the chest by Davon," the affidavit states.

One of the other women told police that she was Hinton's girlfriend and identified him as the gunman and told officers that the car he was driving was hers, according to the affidavit. Investigators then learned that Hinton may have driven to Clearfield after the shooting.

Police located the vehicle he was driving in Clearfield, and while searching the residence it was parked in front of, "officers located what appeared to be a person in the back hatch area of a Honda Pilot that was parked in the garage," the affidavit states.

Officers ordered the man out of the vehicle, but he did not answer.

"Less lethal munitions were used to breach the rear window of the Honda and pepper ball was deployed. A male exited the vehicle, ran into the house and the backyard and got on the roof. There were prolonged negotiations where the male refused to come off the roof," according to the affidavit.

While police were attempting to get Hinton off the roof, surrounding residents were told to stay indoors.

"Out of an abundance of caution, a shelter-in-place has been issued for the area around 900 South 1500 East while officers attempt to contact a subject wanted for questioning in connection with a shooting that occurred in Salt Lake County. Residents in the area are asked to remain indoors, if possible, until the situation is resolved," Clearfield police told the community.

After an undisclosed amount of time, Hinton was taken into custody after more "less lethal" rounds were fired at him by police.

A motive for the shooting was not immediately known.

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