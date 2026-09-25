At least 2 injured after fire erupts aboard Amtrak train traveling through Maryland

Updated - Sept. 26, 2026 at 6:27 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 25, 2026 at 4:10 p.m.

Travis RichardsKSL
 
Amtrak Station and future site of intermodal hub in Salt Lake City. On Friday, fire was reported underneath one of the cars of the Amtrak 97 passenger train as it passed through Essex, Maryland.

Amtrak Station and future site of intermodal hub in Salt Lake City. On Friday, fire was reported underneath one of the cars of the Amtrak 97 passenger train as it passed through Essex, Maryland.(Paul Barker, Deseret News)

Save Story

SALT LAKE CITY — At least two people were hurt after fire erupted on an Amtrak train while passing through Essex, Maryland.

Amtrak 97, a long-distance passenger train referred to as the Silver Meteor, was en route from New York to Miami when fire and smoke were reported on the underside of one of the 10 rail cars.

According to preliminary information, at least 25 passengers were evacuated, and one of the conductors was injured.

Baltimore County officials said the train was carrying 189 passengers.

After the train was inspected, passengers were re-boarded, and the train continued to its next stop.

Related stories

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

U.S.Police & Courts
KSL.com Beyond Business
KSL.com Beyond Series

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  