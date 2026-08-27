4 charged in Kearns funeral shooting

KEARNS — Prosecutors say an "old quarrel between two families" boiled over at a funeral in Kearns, resulting in a fight in which three people were shot, one fatally.

Four people were charged Thursday for their alleged roles in the fatal Aug. 17 shooting, including the 17-year-old gunman who was charged as an adult, his father, who is accused of supplying his teen son the gun used in the killing, and two others.

Afuhia Masiu Manatau, 45, and his son, Taitusi Kai Manatau, 17, both of West Valley, were each charged in 3rd District Court with murder and two counts of discharge of a gun causing serious injury, first-degree felonies; and obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony. The elder Manatau was also charged with being a restricted person in possession of a gun, a second-degree felony; and four counts of aggravated assault and failing to stop for police, third-degree felonies.

Tevita Siope Tonga Kofe and Heneli Suli Grall, both 19 and both of West Valley, were each charged with obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony.

"Our hearts go out to all of those that have been impacted by this alleged act of gun violence. Violence should have no place in our community, especially at a house of worship," Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said Thursday. "I want to thank the efforts of the Unified Police Department for investigating this case."

On Aug. 17, Vilisoni "Soni" Angilau and his twin brother, Vita Angilau, both 18, were attending a funeral at a church, 4660 W. 5015 South, for a family friend, when Taitusi Manatau and Vita Angilau spotted each other and "called each other out" because Taitusi allegedly "jumped" Angilau's cousin in February, according to charging documents. "(Angilau) stated that they didn't exchange any words; they just fought. (He) stated that once outside, he and Taitusi started fighting."

One witness told police that while Taitusi and Angilau were fighting, Afuhia Manatau began fighting with two other people who knocked him to the ground.

"Others jumped in and the fight broke up. (A witness) stated that Afuhia pulled a black handgun from a crossbody bag on his chest and pointed it at everyone," according to charging documents. A woman then "pushed Afuhia's arm to the side."

Witnesses say that's when Taitusi either grabbed or was handed the gun his father was holding.

One witness told investigators that Taitusi "grabbed the handgun from Afuhia and Taitusi shot (Vita Angilau)," the charges state.

Angilau told detectives "that he remembers Taitusi walking towards (him) and a female trying to stop Taitusi by hugging him to prevent Taitusi from shooting," according to the charges.

That woman's sister told investigators that after Afhuhia Manatau pulled out a gun, her sister stepped between the two groups and asked Manatau, "'Are you going to shoot these boys?' (The woman) stated that Taitusi grabbed the handgun from Afuhia, racked it and fired two shots while reaching under the sister's arm," striking Vita Angilau, the charges state.

Two men, including Vilisoni Angilau, "then charged Taitusi and they fought over the gun. During the fight/struggle over the handgun, (Vilisoni) was shot. The fight continued and the handgun became free. (Vilisoni) grabbed the handgun and shot Taitusi."

Investigators further stated in charging documents that after Vita Angilau was shot, Vilisoni Aguilar tackled Taitusi and the two "wrestled for control of the handgun. As they wrestled for the gun, (Vilisoni Aguilar) was shot twice (Vilisoni Aguilar) eventually gained possession of the handgun and shot Taitusi."

Prosecutors say Vilisoni Aguilar died shortly after arriving at a local hospital. Vita Angilau was shot once and treated for critical injuries. Taitusi was also shot in the chest and sustained critical injuries.

Investigators say Manatau and his son are both documented gang members, and that "the state fears that while this incident does not involve gang issues, retaliation is a possibility. Additionally, the handgun used in the incident is still outstanding," according to the charges.

"Kofe aided the killer in this homicide to get away by carrying him to the getaway car," police stated in a jail booking affidavit, while "witnesses saw Heneli take the murder weapon from the crime scene." Kofe was arrested Wednesday.