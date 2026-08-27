Police identify man killed in alleged hit-and-run in Colorado

LOMA, Colo. — The identity of a man who police say was hit and killed in Loma, Colorado, was released by the Mesa County Coroner's Office on Thursday.

Joseph Hampton, a 35-year-old resident of Loma, was involved in a hit-and-run at approximately 2:12 a.m. Monday morning on state Route 139 south of Loma, according to the Mesa County Sheriff's Office. Police investigations found that a vehicle had dragged Hampton approximately 130 feet before fleeing the scene.

Hampton was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The Mesa County Coroner's Office said his death is related to the injuries caused by the incident.

The Colorado State Patrol sent out a request for help identifying the vehicle involved. Arrest warrants were later issued for two individuals in the investigation of the death. Both individuals were arrested in Vernal.

Aaron James MacKinnon, 48, was arrested for investigation of failing to remain at the scene of an accident involving death, tampering with physical evidence of a felony crime, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and driving with a denied license.

Rusty Leigh Vogt, 44, was arrested for investigation of being an accessory to a crime.

Both are scheduled to appear before Judge Gregory Lamb in the 8th Judicial District of the Vernal District Court in Uintah County on September 1 for an extradition hearing.