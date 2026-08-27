2 more arrested in connection with fatal shooting at Kearns funeral

KEARNS — Two more people have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at a funeral in Kearns that also resulted in two others being shot and critically injured, including the alleged killer.

Tevita Siope Tonga Kofe, 19, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Wednesday for investigation of obstruction of justice. Heneli Suli Grall, 19, was arrested Saturday for investigation of the same crime.

On Aug. 17, there was an altercation outside of a church, 4660 W. 5015 South, where a funeral was happening.

Vilisoni "Soni" Angilau, 18, was shot and pronounced dead shortly after being taken to Intermountain Medical Center. His twin brother, Vita Angilau, was also shot and critically injured.

Afuhia Masiu Manatau, 45, was arrested for investigation of murder for allegedly giving his 17-year-old son the gun used to kill Villisoni. The 17-year-old boy was also shot in the chest and critically injured during the confrontation, and was later arrested while still in the hospital for investigation of murder. KSL is not naming the teen at this time.

As detectives sorted out what had happened, one witness told them she was attending the funeral and went outside, where she saw Manatau's son and another male fighting. That's when witnesses say Manatau pulled out a gun and gave it to his son, who shot the person he was fighting, according to the affidavit. Another witness told police that the son took the gun from his father, "racked it, and … shot twice," striking the person he was fighting both times.

Unified police stated that they believe the 17-year-old shot both Angilau brothers after receiving a gun from Manatau. Both victims then went after the 17-year-old and were able to take the gun away and use it to shoot him before Villisoni succumbed to his injuries

Investigators later showed others who attended the funeral video of the confrontation, and they were able to identify two males running away from the scene as Kofe and Grall, according to the affidavit. Police say Kofe, Grall and the 17-year-old all attended the same high school together.

"(The video) showed Heneli making hand gestures as he seemed to be carrying a gun in his right hand and later placing it in his waistband area. His hand gestures looked as if he had a gun. (A witness) also saw…Kofe helped (the 17-year-old) to the black Kia minivan so he could get away in it. Police were able to arrest (the teen) and his father, Rocky, who drove the minivan after a short pursuit," the affidavit states. "Kofe aided the killer in this homicide to get away by carrying him to the getaway car."

A police affidavit for Heneli notes that "witnesses saw Heneli take the murder weapon from the crime scene."