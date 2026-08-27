Motorcyclist dies in Ogden after collision

OGDEN — A motorcyclist in Ogden was killed after a collision occurred between his motorcycle and a car on Thursday morning, according to Ogden police.

The motorcyclist, a 64-year-old man, was traveling north on Washington Boulevard about 6:10 a.m. when police said a 2003 Honda Element crossed into the path of the motorcycle while attempting to enter a parking lot.

The motorcyclist, who police said was wearing a helmet, died at the scene following the collision. The driver of the Honda was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Weber Metro CRASH Team is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The Ogden City Police Department said it was "deeply saddened" that the motorcyclist died and urged drivers to stay alert and aware of their surroundings.

"Our thoughts are with the rider's family, friends and loved ones as they face an incredibly difficult loss," police said.