1 dead after crash between school bus and motorcycle in Cedar City

CEDAR CITY — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving a school bus Monday morning in Cedar City.

The crash occurred on state Route 56 (Lund Highway), according to Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Zach Randall.

There were no kids on the bus as it was traveling to begin its pickup route, according to Randall.

All lanes heading both east and west were blocked as crews responded to the scene, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

The school bus involved in the crash belonged to the Iron County School District, according to Shauna Lund, the district's communications director and foundation coordinator.

"We extend our deepest condolences and prayers to the family of the driver involved in this morning's tragic accident," Lund said.

Lund added that the incident was still under investigation, but she was able to confirm that the motorcyclist was the one who died in the crash.

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