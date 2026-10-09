Utah agriculture officials recall broccoli seeds from Spanish Fork over salmonella risk

SPANISH FORK — The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food issued a recall for Gardeners Basics Waltham 29 Broccoli Sprouting Seeds purchased online after determining the seeds have a risk of salmonella.

The packages were sold entirely online from the Utah-based seller, meaning that in-person stores are not impacted by the recall, according to public information officer Leon Page with the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food.

The bags of broccoli sprouting seeds were sold across the U.S. online through Amazon, TikTok Shop, Walmart, eBay, Etsy and the Gardeners Basics website, Page said. The sales were stopped on Thursday. No illnesses were reported to the FDA as of Tuesday.

The recalled product is in a green and white resealable bag, with a net weight of 1 pound (454 grams), with the code UPC 848137042889. The bag is marked "Packed for 2027."

Page warned that residents should stop using the seeds and avoid eating the seeds themselves or anything that has been grown from them. Those who have the product should seal the seeds and any sprouts in a bag and discard them.

Gardeners Basics of Spanish Fork said it would refund customers who had purchased the impacted product. Those who have questions about the recall process or receiving a refund can contact Gardeners Basics directly.